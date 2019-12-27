Head to Head Analysis: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Pinnacle Bankshares (NASDAQ:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and Arrow Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bankshares $22.47 million 2.19 $4.16 million N/A N/A Arrow Financial $125.45 million 4.54 $36.28 million N/A N/A

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bankshares 20.46% 11.75% 1.05% Arrow Financial 26.90% 13.00% 1.21%

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Arrow Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Bankshares and Arrow Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits. It also provides residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, construction loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, real estate mortgages, and student loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health, as well as investment and annuity products; merchant bankcard processing and cash management services; surety bonds; and check and credit cards, telephone banking, ATM, simplified employee pensions, and e-commerce and other services. The company offers its products and services through nine offices, including main office and Vista Branch in the Town of Altavista; the Airport, Timberlake, and Rustburg branches in Campbell County; Old Forest Road branch and Odd Fellows Road branch in the City of Lynchburg; Forest branch in Bedford County; and Amherst branch in the Town of Amherst. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as fixed home equity loans and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 28 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as 2 residential loan origination offices. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.