Head to Head Comparison: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) vs. Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $881.68 million 10.35 $281.58 million $3.04 13.73 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $156.48 million 3.35 $1.57 million N/A N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and AG Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Omega Healthcare Investors and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 4 4 0 2.50 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus price target of $42.98, indicating a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 38.12% 8.76% 3.91% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 11.26% 11.37% 1.55%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties. The Securities and Loans segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, mortgage-backed securities collateralized by re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans, and new origination loans, as well as re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest-only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities comprising investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations collateralized by various asset classes. The Single-Family Rental Properties segment operates single-family rental properties, as well as provides property management services. Its portfolio includes 1,225 properties located in the Southeast United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

