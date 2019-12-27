Head-To-Head Contrast: Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) versus Guardion Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) and Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and Anthera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardion Health Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Anthera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences -922.62% -186.27% -148.74% Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences $940,000.00 16.75 -$7.77 million N/A N/A Anthera Pharmaceuticals $140,000.00 5.42 -$26.87 million N/A N/A

Guardion Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Guardion Health Sciences beats Anthera Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc., a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma. The Vision Testing Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and supplies for standardized vision testing for use by eye doctors in clinical trials, real-world vision evaluation, and industrial vision testing. Its products include VectorVision CSV-1000, an instrument for contrast sensitivity testing; and ESV-3000 ETDRS, a device for early treatment diabetic retinopathy study in visual acuity testing. The company distributes its products through direct sales force, as well as through its guardionhealth.com Website. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy. The company has license agreements with Amgen, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

