Head-To-Head Review: Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) vs. Peloton (OTCMKTS:PTON)

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) and Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Siemens and Peloton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens 0 2 5 0 2.71 Peloton 0 3 20 0 2.87

Peloton has a consensus target price of $33.84, indicating a potential upside of 25.34%. Given Peloton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peloton is more favorable than Siemens.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Siemens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Peloton shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Siemens and Peloton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens $98.01 billion 1.14 $5.84 billion $3.57 18.43 Peloton $915.00 million 8.28 -$195.60 million N/A N/A

Siemens has higher revenue and earnings than Peloton.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens and Peloton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens 5.96% 10.67% 3.55% Peloton N/A N/A N/A

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure. Its Building Technologies segment provides automation technologies and digital services for fire safety, security, building automation, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and energy management. The company's Mobility segment offers passenger and freight transportation, including rail vehicles, rail automation systems, rail electrification systems, road traffic technology, digital solutions, and related services; and mobility system services. Its Digital Factory segment provides automation technologies used in manufacturing industries; integrated automation systems; and production lifecycle software. Its Process Industries and Drives segment offers couplings, gears, motors and converters, process instrumentation, process analytics devices, wired and wireless communication, industrial identification and power supplies, and decentralized control systems and industrial software. The company's Healthineers segment provides medical technology and software solutions; and clinical consulting and training. Its Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy segment offers geared and direct drive wind turbines for onshore and offshore applications; and provides services for wind farms. Its Financial Services segment offers leasing solutions and equipment; and debt and equity investment products. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a strategic alliance with HP Inc. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. It has approximately 1.4 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

