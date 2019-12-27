Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Health Insurance Innovations posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIIQ shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $19.75 on Friday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $265.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 8,111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 157,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

