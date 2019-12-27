Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the November 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 44,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 438,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,628. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $34.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

