Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Healthcare Trust Of America reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after buying an additional 2,625,737 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after buying an additional 883,572 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth about $23,669,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 687,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

