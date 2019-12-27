HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Up 23% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 23% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00024025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $508.78 million and approximately $992,081.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004851 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006746 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00052591 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

