Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.91 Million

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce sales of $176.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.40 million and the highest is $177.41 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $185.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $703.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.30 million to $704.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $719.06 million, with estimates ranging from $717.02 million to $721.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.13 million.

HSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of HSII opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,849,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 189,091 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 501,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,956,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

