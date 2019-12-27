HelloGold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,258.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 139% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One HelloGold token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $145,847.00 and approximately $4,258.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01236383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

