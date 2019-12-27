Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €87.80 ($102.09).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HEN3 shares. HSBC set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €92.88 ($108.00) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.82. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

