Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $49,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jay H. Shah bought 73,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.46 per share, with a total value of $2,976,965.88. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 93,987 shares of company stock worth $3,238,939. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 248,263 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,427,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 219,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,364,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,570,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 143,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of HT stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $562.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

