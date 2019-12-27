HiCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $639,065.00 (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. HiCoin has a market cap of $639,065.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000209 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

