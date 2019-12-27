HiCoin (XHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $649,965.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, HiCoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $649,965.00 and $32.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

