Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 28th total of 596,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter worth $24,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 259,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $4,799,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 268,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 157,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,287,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.64. 8,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. Hilltop has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTH. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.