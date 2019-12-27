HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 840,200 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the November 28th total of 653,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:HNI opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HNI has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $42.23.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HNI had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $788,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,966.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $874,401. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in HNI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HNI by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

