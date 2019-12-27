HOLD Trading Up 57.3% Over Last 7 Days (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 60.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $670,498.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOLD has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00184274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01246130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.