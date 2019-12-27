Holo (HOT) One Day Volume Hits $8.76 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Holo has a market cap of $103.72 million and $8.76 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Holo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, LATOKEN and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Holo

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,931,319,169 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, OOOBTC, Binance, WazirX, ABCC, Bilaxy, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

