Horizen Market Capitalization Achieves $49.42 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $49.42 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.12 or 0.00083907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, BiteBTC and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00379698 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00072897 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001434 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,069,525 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Upbit, COSS, DragonEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.