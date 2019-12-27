Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) & Preferred Apartment Communities (NASDAQ:APTS) Head to Head Survey

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Hospitality Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hospitality Properties Trust pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hospitality Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hospitality Properties Trust has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Hospitality Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $397.27 million 1.52 $43.47 million $1.41 9.33 Hospitality Properties Trust $2.29 billion 1.74 $185.73 million $3.69 6.57

Hospitality Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Hospitality Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Hospitality Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities 4.57% 1.19% 0.42% Hospitality Properties Trust -12.50% -10.78% -3.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Preferred Apartment Communities and Hospitality Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hospitality Properties Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.58%. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Hospitality Properties Trust.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At March 31, 2019, the Company was the approximate 97.9% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

