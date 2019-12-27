Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.10. 839,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,267. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $73,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $77,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.