Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the November 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

