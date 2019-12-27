Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to post $16.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.09 billion. Humana reported sales of $14.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $64.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.68 billion to $64.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $71.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.88 billion to $71.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.22.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Humana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $369.61 on Friday. Humana has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $372.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.67 and a 200 day moving average of $293.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

