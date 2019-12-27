Humaniq Trading 11.6% Higher This Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $73,824.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00183640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.01246063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

