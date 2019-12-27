Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 28th total of 31,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE HCFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. 72,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 26.74 and a quick ratio of 26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.25. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -96.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 85.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.