Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 912,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 28th total of 752,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.57.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $179.54 and a fifty-two week high of $260.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.