Hurify Market Capitalization Tops $21,262.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Hurify token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinMex and Tidex. Hurify has a total market cap of $21,262.00 and approximately $326.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hurify has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hurify alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.83 or 0.05897013 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029890 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify (HUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, YoBit, IDEX, Tidex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hurify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hurify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.