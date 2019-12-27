Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the November 28th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $46,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,012.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $639,073. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

HURN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 53,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,974. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

