Hxro Market Capitalization Hits $1.79 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Hxro has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $1,794.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.01243988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,568,742 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io.

Buying and Selling Hxro

Hxro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.