Hydro Protocol (HOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,115.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Bancor Network and Bgogo. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $8,115.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05896474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, Bgogo, Ethfinex, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.