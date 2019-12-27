Hydro Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Hydro has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, IDEX and Mercatox. Hydro has a market cap of $7.41 million and $639,180.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BitMart, BitForex, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX, Upbit, IDAX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

