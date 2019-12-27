Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the November 28th total of 305,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. 43,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $974.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $57,812.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,135.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

