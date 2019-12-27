Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.24.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

TSE IMG traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.80. 665,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,018. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -23.95. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.63.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$362.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

