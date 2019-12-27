ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other ICC news, CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.61% of ICC as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICCH stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. ICC has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.02.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

