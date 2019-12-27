ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

IBN opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 637.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

