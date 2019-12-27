ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.12

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last week, ICON has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $61.13 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ICON Coin Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 512,231,422 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bithumb, IDEX, COSS, Bitbns, Binance, Rfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, OOOBTC, Gate.io, Upbit, Huobi, Allbit, CoinTiger, Hotbit and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

