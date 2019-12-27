Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 28th total of 814,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. ValuEngine lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

ICLR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $171.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Icon has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Icon will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Icon by 91.3% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,457,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Icon by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its position in Icon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Icon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

