Iconic (ICON) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Iconic has a total market capitalization of $4,441.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Iconic coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001024 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Iconic

Iconic is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN.

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

