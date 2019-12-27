Iconic (ICON) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Iconic has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Iconic coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic has a total market cap of $4,382.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001070 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Iconic Profile

Iconic (CRYPTO:ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN.

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

