Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the November 28th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ICON traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,095. Iconix Brand Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 57.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Iconix Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

