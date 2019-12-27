IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Update

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,302 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in IDACORP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,433 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in IDACORP by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in IDACORP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,194 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

IDA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 153,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,292. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.17.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $386.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

