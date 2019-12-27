iDealCash Achieves Market Cap of $105,113.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. iDealCash has a total market cap of $105,113.00 and $31.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iDealCash has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iDealCash alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024645 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000807 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001221 BTC.

About iDealCash

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iDealCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iDealCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.