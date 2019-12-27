IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Down 44.1% in December

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the November 28th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.60. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211. IF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $77.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.41.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IF Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IF Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IF Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

