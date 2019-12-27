Ignition (IC) Market Capitalization Achieves $84,959.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Ignition has a total market cap of $84,959.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 69.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00062528 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00085335 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000808 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00075253 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,374.63 or 1.00444924 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,257,709 coins and its circulating supply is 1,244,536 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.