ILCoin (ILC) Market Cap Tops $19.68 Million

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and IDAX. During the last week, ILCoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. ILCoin has a total market cap of $19.68 million and approximately $204,311.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ILCoin alerts:

999 (999) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022621 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003672 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001328 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 174.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000613 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,299,138,907 coins and its circulating supply is 345,442,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Crex24, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.