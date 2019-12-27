iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $28.53.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.