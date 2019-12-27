ImageCoin (IMG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00001359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $803,000.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010403 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,734,891 coins and its circulating supply is 15,734,893 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

