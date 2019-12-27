Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 28th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Immunic news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 67.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Immunic during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth $15,731,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMUX. ValuEngine downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.38. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

