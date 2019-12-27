Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Given New $31.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.05% from the company’s current price.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 3,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

