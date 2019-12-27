Impleum (IMPL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Impleum has a market cap of $17,186.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00044087 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037201 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 6,468,681 coins and its circulating supply is 6,222,881 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum.

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.